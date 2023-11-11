Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

