Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 285,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

