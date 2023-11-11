Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $737,000.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 157,956,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,896,570. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

