Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.