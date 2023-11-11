Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

