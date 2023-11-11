Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $273.62. 1,468,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,513. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.55 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average of $283.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

