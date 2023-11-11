Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $54,117,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 414.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 9,573,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,176. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

