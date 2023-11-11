Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

