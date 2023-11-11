Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,666. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

