Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,030. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

