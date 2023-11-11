Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 681,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,556,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,841,000 after purchasing an additional 589,139 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

