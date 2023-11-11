Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

