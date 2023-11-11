Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. 2,966,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

