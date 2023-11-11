Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,403 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,778,975. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.