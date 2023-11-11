Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $411,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,715,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $6,744,223. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.03. 2,536,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,598. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

