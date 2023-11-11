Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.54.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

