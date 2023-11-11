Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. 42,647,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,187. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 206.48, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

