Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

