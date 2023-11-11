Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 7,604,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

