Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Lowered to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

SWAV stock opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

