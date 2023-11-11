Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $71.43.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
