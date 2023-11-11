Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 65.6%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.16. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.22.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.