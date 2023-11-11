Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 65.6%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.16. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.22.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

