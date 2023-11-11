Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Expands By 1,066.7%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY opened at $247.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $300.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.49) to GBX 480 ($5.93) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.53) to GBX 6,300 ($77.77) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.17) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

