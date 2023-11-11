Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 550.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.