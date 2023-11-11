Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 550.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASMPT Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $32.42.
About ASMPT
