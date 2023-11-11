Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Expands By 105.9%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Price Performance

Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.