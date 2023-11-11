Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Expands By 105.9%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Price Performance
Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autoneum
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.