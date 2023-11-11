Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Grows By 2,200.0%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRST opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Broad Street Realty has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.