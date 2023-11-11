Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Declines By 75.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Shares of BCUCY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $51.33.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

