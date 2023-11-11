Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Grows By 3,750.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVVBY stock opened at C$47.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.28. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of C$44.55 and a 1 year high of C$59.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

