Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Grows By 3,750.0%

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVVBY stock opened at C$47.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.28. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of C$44.55 and a 1 year high of C$59.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bureau Veritas

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.