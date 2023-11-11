Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Increases By 2,500.0%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:BRNY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $30.30.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.
