Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Drops By 65.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 48,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,358. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.