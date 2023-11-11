Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Drops By 65.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CaixaBank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 48,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,358. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
About CaixaBank
