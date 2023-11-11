Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Grows By 174.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the October 15th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.2 days.

Centamin Price Performance

CELTF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

