Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 1,500.0%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBSDY

DBS Group Price Performance

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of DBSDY opened at $97.51 on Friday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $1.3729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.