Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Grows By 472.0%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 472.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,073. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 207.13% and a negative return on equity of 164.01%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

