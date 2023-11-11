Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rises By 2,375.0%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 2,375.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endesa Stock Down 0.4 %

Endesa stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

