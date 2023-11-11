Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Rises By 900.0%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group Stock Performance
Shares of AXXA stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,489. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Exxe Group
