Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Rises By 900.0%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Performance

Shares of AXXA stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,489. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

