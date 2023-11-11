Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Increases By 162.2%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

