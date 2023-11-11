Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Declines By 35.0%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

