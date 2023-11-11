Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 168.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
HYMCL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Hycroft Mining
