Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 168.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMCL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.