Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Declines By 46.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BSCO opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.