Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Declines By 46.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

