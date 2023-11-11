Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Increases By 1,320.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 1,320.0% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $226.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $42.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

