Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 65.2%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

