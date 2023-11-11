Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 65.2%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
