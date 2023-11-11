Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Expands By 3,212.5%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 3,212.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBSAY stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.23%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

