Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Rises By 2,649.3%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 2,649.3% from the October 15th total of 107,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of LumiraDx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LumiraDx by 587.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
LumiraDx Price Performance
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on LumiraDx from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LumiraDx
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LumiraDx
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.