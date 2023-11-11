Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Expands By 1,700.0%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:MNDJF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.56.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

