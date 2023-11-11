Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Grows By 1,733.3%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 1,733.3% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Monarch Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.
About Monarch Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Mining
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.