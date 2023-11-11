Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Grows By 1,733.3%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 1,733.3% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 143 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

