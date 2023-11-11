Short Interest in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Declines By 49.4%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NSTS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700. NSTS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.10 and a beta of -0.04.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

