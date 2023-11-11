Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Expands By 169.2%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3683 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
