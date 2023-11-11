Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Expands By 169.2%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3683 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.