Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Decreases By 48.6%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Perenti Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Perenti has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $0.89.
About Perenti
