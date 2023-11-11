Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Decreases By 48.6%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Perenti has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Get Perenti alerts:

About Perenti

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.