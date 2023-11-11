Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Decreases By 36.6%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,480.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.17. Schindler has a 1-year low of $157.50 and a 1-year high of $244.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

