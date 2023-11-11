Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Drops By 49.2%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance
SILEF stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599. Silver Elephant Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Silver Elephant Mining
