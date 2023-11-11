Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Drops By 49.2%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance

SILEF stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599. Silver Elephant Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

